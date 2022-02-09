Mending broken hearts: how SA-UK collaboration is helping to save young lives

Some children in the Western Cape with congenital heart defects, including rheumatic heart disease, which damages heart valves, have received a second lease on life thanks to a screening programme that examines healthy youngsters who often go undiagnosed for years.

Cardiologists from Tygerberg Hospital, in collaboration with the British Society of Echocardiography, screened 7,000 schoolgoing children for rheumatic heart disease and other congenital heart conditions using echo (ultrasound) scans.

They diagnosed almost 200 cases of the former and 60 heart defects that otherwise would not have been detected.

As the world commemorates Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week from February 7 to 14, local doctors celebrated the successes they’ve made in treating heart conditions in children.

One of the youngsters who received life-saving treatment during the Echo in Africa study project is a patient diagnosed with a hole in the heart between the left and right atria (thin-walled chambers that receive blood from the veins).

Dr Hellmuth Weich, acting head of cardiology at Tygerberg Hospital, said if left untreated the condition, which results in an increased volume of blood going through the heart, may be fatal.

After the diagnosis, doctors at the hospital closed the hole . “A tube was inserted into her leg vein and advanced up to the right heart, where the hole was identified, with an ultrasound probe placed in her gullet,” said Weich.