Backed into a corner: iconic Northcliff landmark is up for auction

Got a vision and a few millions to spare? Then this shopping centre may be exactly what you’re looking for

One of Johannesburg’s old landmark properties, Northcliff Corner, will soon go under the hammer at a property auction at Wanderer’s Club.



The centre, once was home to a Ster-Kinekor movie house and a swanky Health & Racquet Club, has become run down in recent years. Tenant occupancy has dropped to about half, with iconic destination shops like Esswex Specialist Hobby Shop (which has been there for 40 years) and Book Lover’s Paradise, where you can have antique books lovingly restored, surrounded by empty stores...