Humble ventilator battery will breathe life in countries hit with power cuts

Experts have developed guidelines to design mechanical ventilators that work in low- and middle-income countries

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the dearth of vital mechanical ventilators in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).



Now, after a study conducted among 50 expert anaesthetists and intensivists from 23 countries in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, new guidelines to design mechanical ventilators that work in these countries have been proposed...