News

‘If I had money I wouldn’t stay in such a place’

Despite fearing for their lives, Mamelodi flood victims say they have no choice but to stay where they are

13 February 2022 - 16:20

Just weeks after more than 800 families were affected by floods in Tshwane, victims in Mamelodi have started rebuilding, clinging to hope that the municipality will relocate them to a safer area.

Despite fearing their lives are in danger, the families say they have no choice but to stay put for now as they have nowhere else to go...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Another flood victim found dead in Tshwane, two still missing South Africa
  2. Four bodies recovered after Tshwane floods, three people still missing South Africa
  3. Tshwane rescuers help 1,000 flood victims and man washed into drain South Africa
  4. UPDATE | Body of boater swept away at Roodeplaat Dam found South Africa
  5. ‘Where do we go?’: desperate plea after floods wash away informal settlement News

Most read

  1. Backed into a corner: iconic Northcliff landmark is up for auction News
  2. Humble ventilator battery will breathe life in countries hit with power cuts News
  3. Umhlali residents do it for themselves to restore landmark home of ‘snail mail’ News
  4. ‘If I had money I wouldn’t stay in such a place’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022