‘If I had money I wouldn’t stay in such a place’
Despite fearing for their lives, Mamelodi flood victims say they have no choice but to stay where they are
13 February 2022 - 16:20
Just weeks after more than 800 families were affected by floods in Tshwane, victims in Mamelodi have started rebuilding, clinging to hope that the municipality will relocate them to a safer area.
Despite fearing their lives are in danger, the families say they have no choice but to stay put for now as they have nowhere else to go...
