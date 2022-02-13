‘If I had money I wouldn’t stay in such a place’

Despite fearing for their lives, Mamelodi flood victims say they have no choice but to stay where they are

Just weeks after more than 800 families were affected by floods in Tshwane, victims in Mamelodi have started rebuilding, clinging to hope that the municipality will relocate them to a safer area.



Despite fearing their lives are in danger, the families say they have no choice but to stay put for now as they have nowhere else to go...