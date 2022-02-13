This year’s Sona was long but did it cover everything?

It may come as a surprise to people who watched the nearly two-hour-long state of the nation address (Sona) on February 11 2022 that this was not President Cyril Ramaphosa’s longest speech ... on paper anyway.

It was a few words short of his February 2019 address. However, when you add the anecdotes he included in his live speech, his address went from just over 8,000 words to more than 10,000.

We expected him to deal with the key issues that came to head in last year’s unrest, such as poverty, unemployment, factionalism within the ANC, Eskom and the electricity crisis, and corruption, all of which have hobbled economic growth.

He didn’t avoid the issues. In fact, he admitted that cabinet should take overall responsibility for the July unrest.

It’s not as though these issues are new. Most of them have been included in his speeches since 2018.

We analysed the president’s speeches — based on the state of the nation addresses on the parliamentary monitoring group and the presidency’s websites — using the assumption that the more words he dedicated to a topic, the more important it was to him.

Words spoken in each of the past six Sonas

In the chart below we look at seven key topics and how many words each has received in the past six Sonas. The maximum number of words for each is indicated by the red markers.

