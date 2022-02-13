Umhlali residents do it for themselves to restore landmark home of ‘snail mail’

Residents of the picturesque seaside town on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast have adopted an “if we don’t do it, no one else will” attitude to revamping the red-brick building after their cries to the SA Post Office (Sapo) fell on deaf ears.

Responding to a plea from ward councillor Privi Makhan, residents have come on board with thousands of rand in donated goods and services.

The refurbishment started this month with plumbing.

The decayed front door was removed and a donated fire-resistant replacement installed.

A new fence, gate, skips, burglar guards and paint have been sponsored. The garden will be rehabilitated after the concrete is excavated.

“This is all being done by residents,” Makhan said.

She wrote to Sapo in 2020 with a request for ablution facilities as hundreds of people queued for hours to collect grants.

Business owners also contacted Sapo with the same complaint, as post office users were urinating on the street or outside their premises.

Their letters were not acknowledged.