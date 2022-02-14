News

Leave us alone, unhappy homeschool parents tell government

They are unimpressed by the proposed basic education bill that goes before parliament this week

Prega Govender Journalist
14 February 2022 - 19:50

Parents of homeschoolers have expressed serious concerns over proposals in a draft bill which, if enacted, will force them to register their children with provincial education departments.

The controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill (Bela), which will come up for discussion again in parliament on Tuesday, also compels these parents “to arrange for the pupil’s educational attainment to be assessed by a competent assessor annually”...

