Snap, crackle and now POP for SA’s ailing police resources

SAPS had leadership problems before the Marikana massacre and the July 2021 riots exposed the same problem: experts

Despite spending more than half a billion rand on training and equipment for public order police (POP) just months before the July unrest, the division remains under-resourced and unprepared.



Last week POP was exposed in an expert panel report into the July civil unrest, which found the division didn’t have the personnel or resources to carry out its work successfully...