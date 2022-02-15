Judicial Service Commission rejects Hlophe’s ‘absurd’ arguments

It was irrelevant that John Hlophe had failed to influence Constitutional Court judges to find in favour of former president Jacob Zuma, the Gauteng high court heard on Tuesday. Just that he tried made him guilty of gross misconduct, said counsel for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Vincent Maleka SC.

Maleka was addressing a full bench of the court on the second day of the Western Cape judge president’s case to set aside a finding of gross misconduct by the JSC. In August last year the JSC, by majority, decided to refer Hlophe to parliament for possible impeachment, the first referral of its kind in SA’s democratic history.

The gross misconduct finding related to a 2008 complaint by all the then-justices of the Constitutional Court that Hlophe had sought to improperly influence the outcome of cases related to corruption charges against Zuma that were pending before their court.

In April last year a Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) found Hlophe had breached section 165 of the constitution in that he had improperly attempted to influence two ConCourt judges to violate their oaths of office and that his conduct interfered with the independence of the highest court.

The tribunal decision was endorsed by the JSC in August. Yesterday Hlophe’s lawyers argued the JSC had applied the wrong law in making its decision and that Hlophe had only been making “remarks” about the pending cases. They argued the evidence was that he had not sought to persuade the two judges he had approached, nor had they been persuaded.

But Maleka said justice Chris Jafta had testified that the impression he had got from Hlophe’s visit had been that the judge president was looking for a different outcome to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment (one the Constitutional Court was at the time deciding whether to agree with).

“On these facts alone there was an attempt to improperly influence,” he said.