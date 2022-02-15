Size isn’t everything but rather the survival of the thinnest ... roots
SA’s fynbos has proven it’s fine above the ground but also has the world’s finest roots
15 February 2022 - 19:19
Fynbos has the thinnest roots of any plant in the world, scientists have discovered.
And it’s not just a fact that might come in handy at a pub quiz. It is a fundamental trait that ensures the survival and diversity of the world’s richest floral kingdom...
