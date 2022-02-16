ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks

It has opened the NEC closing remarks to the public to counter Magashule’s continuous ‘misrepresentation’ of them

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the unprecedented move last year to publicise his closing remarks from a private ANC meeting, apparently because secretary-general Ace Magashule continuously misrepresented ruling party decisions.



These claims come as the ANC brings in national executive committee (NEC) member Gwen Ramokgopa as a coordinator in Magashule’s office after his suspension and his deputy Jessie Duarte having fallen ill...