‘Limit their numbers’: touchy feely tourists cause ‘happy feet’ stress
People descending on penguin colonies negatively impact chicks and their numbers should be curtailed: experts
16 February 2022 - 20:15
The endangered African penguin could be under further threat by tourists, prompting a call from scientists to limit visits to affected colonies.
A University of Pretoria-led (UP) study has revealed that close interaction of tourists with African penguin chicks could cause them stress...
