Covid drug molnupiravir gets interim approval as regulator continues testing

The medicine regulator has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Merck’s Covid-19 drug, molnupiravir.

The SA arm of the US pharmaceutical giant has been given permission to import a limited quantity of 200mg capsules of the oral antiviral for six months for “compassionate use”, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said on Thursday.

The medication, under the brand name Lagevrio, is for use in adults only and will be available on prescription to patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen but are at risk of their disease becoming severe.