From poos to booze: ellies have been there, dung that to make the perfect gin
The world is drunk on the alcohol this SA artisanal distiller makes from carefully selected elephant droppings
17 February 2022 - 15:49
One of the joys of artisanal gin-making is sniffing the fragrant botanicals, fruits and seeds used to create the aromatic spirit — but not usually after they've passed through the digestive tract of an elephant.
Yet that is exactly what Les Ansley does when, foraging through the SA wilderness, he finds a prime specimen of elephant dung, lifting it to his nose to inhale its complex aroma before bagging it to be made into high-end booze...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.