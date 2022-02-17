News

From poos to booze: ellies have been there, dung that to make the perfect gin

The world is drunk on the alcohol this SA artisanal distiller makes from carefully selected elephant droppings

17 February 2022 - 15:49 By Sisipho Skweyiya

One of the joys of artisanal gin-making is sniffing the fragrant botanicals, fruits and seeds used to create the aromatic spirit — but not usually after they've passed through the digestive tract of an elephant.

Yet that is exactly what Les Ansley does when, foraging through the SA wilderness, he finds a prime specimen of elephant dung, lifting it to his nose to inhale its complex aroma before bagging it to be made into high-end booze...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From poos to booze: ellies have been there, dung that to make the perfect gin News
  2. Covid drug molnupiravir gets interim approval as regulator continues testing News
  3. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  4. Hitler reference is hate speech and Cosatu man must apologise: ConCourt News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...