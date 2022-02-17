From poos to booze: ellies have been there, dung that to make the perfect gin

The world is drunk on the alcohol this SA artisanal distiller makes from carefully selected elephant droppings

One of the joys of artisanal gin-making is sniffing the fragrant botanicals, fruits and seeds used to create the aromatic spirit — but not usually after they've passed through the digestive tract of an elephant.



Yet that is exactly what Les Ansley does when, foraging through the SA wilderness, he finds a prime specimen of elephant dung, lifting it to his nose to inhale its complex aroma before bagging it to be made into high-end booze...