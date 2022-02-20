News

Get vaxxed or get off our campus: SA varsities get tough

Universities are tightening rules for unvaccinated lecturers and students

Prega Govender Journalist
20 February 2022 - 19:37 By PREGA GOVENDER

Two senior academics at Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape have been barred from teaching on campus because they refuse to be vaccinated.

And staff at Johannesburg’s Wits University and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) face being fired if they insist on remaining unvaccinated after their requests for exemptions were rejected...

