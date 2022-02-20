Health minister breathes new life into national health department
Joe Phaahla says vacancies are being filled and they are looking at breaking down public/private healthcare barriers
20 February 2022 - 19:37
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla says he has achieved relative stability in the national department of health after the infamous Digital Vibes scandal created a senior management vacuum.
Speaking to Sunday Times Daily, Phaahla said: “We have managed to fill a few vacancies in the department. A few at chief director level, and we recently interviewed for a chief financial officer because we had someone acting and the director-general (Dr Sandile Buthelezi) is back.”..
