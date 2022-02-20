Master of extortion nabbed at light speed after threat to shoot Cele’s ‘mom’

After almost being fleeced, a pensioner received swift justice because police thought she was the minister’s mother

An 83-year-old Umlazi pensioner, who was preyed upon by a master of extortion who threatened to shoot her, got top-notch treatment from the cops, apparently because they believed she was police minister Bheki Cele’s mother.



While it was alleged during the trial of Morris Mdu Mkhungo that his victim, Ngani Victoria Cele, was the minister’s mother, hence the involvement of the Directorate of Priority Crimes, the politician has denied this...