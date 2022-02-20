Vaccines
Tear down the silos: Cyril shares lessons from WHO vaccine hub
The president says a well-functioning ecosystem that brings partners together is the only way forward
20 February 2022 - 19:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told other countries to tear down the silos that keep science and strategy apart.
He was sharing some of the lessons learnt from the first World Health Organisation (WHO) technology transfer hub for mRNA vaccines on African soil...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.