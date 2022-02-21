News

Surplus teachers caught in crossfire between department and governing bodies

The way the teachers are being redeployed in KZN ignores the law, say the school governing bodies

Prega Govender Journalist
21 February 2022 - 19:40

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has been urged to stop the “irregular and unlawful” transfer of “surplus” teachers between schools without first consulting school governing bodies.

This is according to Juané van der Merwe, manager of legal services for the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas), in two separate letters to the department...

