I was young and bewitched, says rapist and killer, but judge hands down six life terms

Serial rapist and murderer Wellington Kachidza does not deserve leniency and any suggestion he can be rehabilitated should be rejected.

Indeed, there is little chance Kachidza will change his ways and be respectful of others’ lives.

This was the finding of high court judge Hennie de Vos on Wednesday as he sentenced the 27-year-old Zimbabwean to six life terms for murder, 15 years for each of his robbery convictions, 10 years for each of his three rape convictions, five years for each of eight kidnapping convictions and two years for being in SA illegally.

Kachidza’s attempt to appeal the sentences was dismissed.

Earlier he pleaded for leniency, saying, among other things, that he was “young” and that his Malawian girlfriend had used muti on him.

But the court found him uncredible.

Kachidza pleaded guilty to multiple crime and was convicted on 34 counts.

He lured some of his victims under false pretences and kept them hostage, demanding ransoms from their families, who paid money directly into the victims’ bank accounts via e-wallet payments and Pep Money Market transfers.

Kachidza testified that he crushed his victims’ heads with rocks, even though ransoms were paid. He was arrested on January 15 2020.

De Vos said he had no doubt a harsh sentence should be imposed.

“I ... take into account that the accused is a foreigner ... He came into this country unlawfully, he put the lives of our people in jeopardy. He killed us and raped our women while he enjoyed the hospitality of this country.”

On rehabilitation, De Vos said: “At this stage it’s merely a figment of the imagination. He didn’t come forward [to confess]. It was through investigations that he was arrested. In my view, I find there is no remorse on the part of the accused.”

The state said it was clear Kachidza’s crimes were motivated by greed as he killed his victims after receiving money.

“Surely the accused can be classified as a serial killer and a serial rapist. The manner in which the victims were killed was brutal. The victims were slaughtered and it was for a few thousand rand,” the state said during sentencing.