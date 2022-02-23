New mothers exploited by firms misusing science to drive over-consumption of formula milk: report

A groundbreaking report made public on Wednesday by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UN Children’s Fund reveals how the aggressive marketing of infant milk formula is discouraging women from breastfeeding.

Drawing on interviews with parents, pregnant women and health workers in eight countries, including SA, the report, “How marketing of formula milk influences our decisions on infant feeding”, uncovers “systematic and unethical” marketing strategies used by the $55bn (about R826bn) formula milk industry to influence parents’ infant feeding decisions.

“Formula milk companies use myriad channels, both mass and highly personalised, to maximise the number of women they reach and the number of times they reach them,” the report reveals.

The manufacturers are accused of deliberately misusing science to drive the over-consumption of formula milk, of undermining women’s confidence and “cynically exploiting” parents’ instincts to do the best for their children.

More than half (51%) of the 8,500 parents and pregnant women surveyed in the UK, China, Bangladesh, Mexico, Nigeria, Vietnam and SA said they had been targeted with marketing from formula milk companies, much of which is in breach of international standards on infant feeding practices.