‘Our daily bread’: the cane still does the talking in SA classrooms
SACE confirms most complaints it receives are for corporal punishment as video of KZN assault goes viral
23 February 2022 - 19:48
The caning of pupils by teachers is continuing despite corporal punishment being outlawed at schools more than 25 years ago.
In a video that is circulating, teachers from Umlazi Comtech High School in Durban can been seen beating two pupils...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.