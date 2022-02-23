SANDF’s wasted millions: if you crash in sea, you’d better know how to swim

“Of the six C-130s only two are operational at any time. The C-130s have no search radar, nor the range or endurance for our area of responsibility.

“The SAAF’s maritime SAR capability is limited to three C-47TP Dakotas, which are 80 years old and only have weather radars; no search radars.”

Transport department spokesperson Lawrence Venkile said SA had SAR assistance agreements with Australia, Namibia, Reunion, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Argentina, Uruguay, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

Venkile said while the department managed SAR, volunteers and the private sector provided assets as and when needed.

“There are no dedicated SAR assets except for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), which conducts close-to-shore operations.”

He said for SAR operations 926km offshore, aircraft response times varied between four and six hours, depending on availability.

“Naval vessels are not always available, but can be activated within eight hours. We make use of merchant fleets ... as vessels of opportunity.”

He said challenges included asset availability due to the SANDF’s other responsibilities and the limited number of operationally trained SAR personnel.

Venkile said while budget cuts at different government departments had weakened response capacity, “we have been able to respond to disasters with the resources at our disposal”.

“Fortunately we have not had a major disaster that has stretched our resources.”

Venkile said the most significant gap was reaching the outer limits of SA’s SAR region, with some areas 3,704km away.

“The SAAF squadron that operated the aircraft for these missions was shut down. There is now a reliance on private aircraft that operate in SA on a seasonal basis.”

‘There is no way out of legally binding obligations’

Air-traffic management and SAR consultant Arthur Bradshaw, who established SA’s civilian aeronautical SAR coordination centre, said under ICAO, IMO and other international conventions a state was responsible for establishing and maintaining its SAR capabilities.

”Whether we like it or not, there is no way out of these legally binding obligations. SA is experiencing growing problems in meeting its international obligations because the state is running out of money.

“Deep-water operations, which we could do in the past without a sweat, are now problematic. Budget cuts mean the SAAF does not have the capabilities. Our SAR capabilities are compromised.”

Passengers paying for SAR

Aaron Munetsi, Airlines Association of Southern Africa CEO, said as signatory to UN conventions and regional multilateral agreements, SA was obliged to provide SAR services.

He said passengers paid a statutory Passenger Safety Charge on every air ticket sold in SA, with airlines paying aeronautical infrastructure service fees on every flight departing and landing in the country or flying through its airspace.

“These monies are intended to fund services, including SAR.”

Former SAA flight safety chief and pilot Cobus Toerien said: “When you were flying to Heathrow or sometimes (far) south, you thought, if you go down here, no one will even come looking for you because they have nothing.

“British Airways, Lufthansa, Virgin all are paying, at great cost, for an SAR which doesn’t exist.”

‘Infractions should be reported’

IMO spokesperson Natasha Brown said SA was an IMO member and party to the UN’s SOLAS, SAR and Law at Sea conventions.

“A state agrees to be bound by the regulations. It must implement the rules in the treaties and conventions into national law.”

UNCLOS and SOLAS impose obligations on every coastal state party to establish, operate and maintain adequate and effective SAR services regarding “safety on and over the sea”.

Brown said in terms of actions which could be taken against infringing members, the IMO could conduct audits and issue corrective action plans.

ICAO spokesperson Anthony Philbin said SA, as with all members, was obliged to provide 24-hour SAR services.

He said under ICAO regulations only governments could hold other countries to account.

“That accountability normally takes the form of country-to-country sanctions, which are assessed and agreed to through high-level multilateral platforms like the UN General Assembly or UN Security Council.”

He said ICAO regulations required countries to be transparent and disclose significant compliance shortcomings regarding safety-related standards and practices.

“A state’s failure to comply with determinations or recommendations of the ICAO Council can be made public. Infractions by members shall be reported to ICAO’s Triennial Assembly when no appropriate action is taken by a state.

“The assembly shall suspend the voting power of any state found in default.”