‘They gave the option of a knife or pipe because thieves have their hands cut off’

Witnesses tell CRL about their experiences at KwaSizabantu after allegations of assault, rape and fraud

A unique set of rules and ideologies regarding confessions of sins at embattled Christian mission KwaSizabantu (KSB) was “a radical departure from historical biblical teachings that was psychologically and spiritually damaging”.



This was the evidence of witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) into the 50-year-old KwaZulu-Natal establishment. Its members have been accused of fraud, rape, assault and money laundering. ..