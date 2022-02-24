Cape’s Hospital of Hope a case study of teamwork in the face of adversity
Organisation, support and planning gave healthcare workers a sense of unity, purpose and job satisfaction
24 February 2022 - 20:10
Many healthcare workers who were on the frontline of the pandemic associate the first wave of Covid-19 with anxiety, exhaustion and burnout.
But those who worked in the country’s largest Covid-19 field hospital at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) had a different experience. According to a study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the Western Cape health department, positive experiences such as teamwork and high level of staff support and flexibility in dealing with the ever-changing pandemic had resulted in job satisfaction and camaraderie among healthcare workers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.