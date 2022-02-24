News

Cape’s Hospital of Hope a case study of teamwork in the face of adversity

Organisation, support and planning gave healthcare workers a sense of unity, purpose and job satisfaction

24 February 2022 - 20:10

Many healthcare workers who were on the frontline of the pandemic associate the first wave of Covid-19 with anxiety, exhaustion and burnout.

But those who worked in the country’s largest Covid-19 field hospital at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) had a different experience. According to a study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the Western Cape health department, positive experiences such as teamwork and high level of staff support and flexibility in dealing with the ever-changing pandemic had resulted in job satisfaction and camaraderie among healthcare workers...

