Kidnapping for ransom – part four: insurance inquiries on the rise

Usually for corporates only, families are now signing up and ‘we have seen ransoms vary from R1m and R76m’

TimesLIVE Investigations found South African kidnapping-for-ransom syndicates emerged after gaining experience from their Mozambican counterparts, who started the scourge.

A surge in SA’s kidnappings for ransom has business owners and companies flocking to insurance firms for financial surety.



Insurance and risk analysis companies say SA’s skyrocketing kidnappings are driving the increase in demand for ransom insurance...