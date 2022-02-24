News

Kidnapping for ransom – part four: insurance inquiries on the rise

Usually for corporates only, families are now signing up and ‘we have seen ransoms vary from R1m and R76m’

24 February 2022 - 19:38 By ARON HYMAN and GRAEME HOSKEN

TimesLIVE Investigations found South African kidnapping-for-ransom syndicates emerged after gaining experience from their Mozambican counterparts, who started the scourge.

A surge in SA’s kidnappings for ransom has business owners and companies flocking to insurance firms for financial surety.

Insurance and risk analysis companies say SA’s skyrocketing kidnappings are driving the increase in demand for ransom insurance...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Kidnappings for ransom – part one: from Mozambique with greed News
  2. Kidnapping for ransom – part two: top cop ‘tried to extort money from family’ News
  3. Kidnappings for ransom — part three: the SA syndicates News

Most read

  1. Cape’s Hospital of Hope a case study of teamwork in the face of adversity News
  2. Rare chance for Africa to make its own vaccines, but market must buy News
  3. ‘Mama is there a piece of bread?’: the plight of SA’s starving children News
  4. Kidnappings for ransom – part one: from Mozambique with greed News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...