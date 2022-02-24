Kidnappings for ransom — part three: the SA syndicates

‘These guys are well resourced and financed, with state-of-the-art cellphone technology’

TimesLIVE Investigations found South African kidnapping-for-ransom syndicates emerged after gaining experience from their Mozambican counterparts, who started the scourge.

SA’s kidnapping syndicates are born out of some of Gauteng’s most impoverished townships.



Those allegedly behind them are responsible for some of the country’s biggest and most brazen incidents, including the snatching of 11-year-old Maha Qassim from outside her Johannesburg school in December and the kidnapping of Jahyr Abdulla, the son of Mozambican business tycoon Salemio Abdulla...