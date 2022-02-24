News

Pandemic news

Rare chance for Africa to make its own vaccines, but market must buy

Global summit says procurement agencies must commit to purchasing locally

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
24 February 2022 - 20:07

A rare opportunity for Africa to start producing more of its own vaccines has come up as a result of the pandemic, but unless buyers purchase stock produced on the continent, all efforts will be in vain.

This was the view expressed by top-notch experts at the Ports to Arms Global Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WHO says six African countries will get mRNA tech transfer with SA as hub South Africa
  2. Global Covid-19 war brews as vaccine giants accused of putting profits before ... News
  3. J&J pauses vaccine production, but SA stands strong with own clone in the ... News

Most read

  1. Cape’s Hospital of Hope a case study of teamwork in the face of adversity News
  2. Rare chance for Africa to make its own vaccines, but market must buy News
  3. ‘Mama is there a piece of bread?’: the plight of SA’s starving children News
  4. Kidnappings for ransom – part one: from Mozambique with greed News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...