Rare chance for Africa to make its own vaccines, but market must buy

Global summit says procurement agencies must commit to purchasing locally

A rare opportunity for Africa to start producing more of its own vaccines has come up as a result of the pandemic, but unless buyers purchase stock produced on the continent, all efforts will be in vain.



This was the view expressed by top-notch experts at the Ports to Arms Global Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, this week...