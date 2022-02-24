Pandemic news
Rare chance for Africa to make its own vaccines, but market must buy
Global summit says procurement agencies must commit to purchasing locally
24 February 2022 - 20:07
A rare opportunity for Africa to start producing more of its own vaccines has come up as a result of the pandemic, but unless buyers purchase stock produced on the continent, all efforts will be in vain.
This was the view expressed by top-notch experts at the Ports to Arms Global Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, this week...
