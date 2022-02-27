‘Get out now!’ South Africans’ tales of terror and tears as they flee Ukraine

According to Hayley Reichert, a London-based South African expat who has been involved in various initiatives over the past decade, the South African ambassador to Poland, Nomvula Mngomezulu, is in contact with the girls and is on her way to the border post to assist the injured girl.

Reichert said on Sunday the situation in the Ukraine was getting critical, especially in the east on the Russian border. All train and bus services from there have been suspended and travelling in the rest of the country was hampered due to fuel supplies running out.

“South Africans who are still in the country need to get out as soon as possible. They need to know that the border posts to Poland is a mess and that the better way for them to exit the country is Uzhorod on the Slowakian/Hungarian border in the west.

"In Uzhorod they have to go into the town centre and ask for the Hungarian General Consul who will help them. I am in direct contact with South Africa’s ambassadors in the Ukraine and in Hungary and they will all be able to exit at Uzhorod.”