It’s all about fun and trending, say pupils in ‘dangerous’ TikTok challenge
Social media fad gets out of hand as pupils stone cars in ‘Sarafina!’ moment
27 February 2022 - 17:56
Durban pupils channelling the 1992 hit movie Sarafina! stoned cars, disrupted traffic and caused chaos outside their schools last week as part of a controversial TikTok challenge.
The “no schoolbag challenge” has involved pupils around the world ditching their satchels for wheelbarrows, prams, large pots, toasters, microwaves and fans. It has been growing in momentum nationally since last year...
