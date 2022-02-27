News

It’s all about fun and trending, say pupils in ‘dangerous’ TikTok challenge

Social media fad gets out of hand as pupils stone cars in ‘Sarafina!’ moment

27 February 2022 - 17:56 By Suthentira Govender and Lwazi Hlangu

Durban pupils channelling the 1992 hit movie Sarafina! stoned cars, disrupted traffic and caused chaos outside their schools last week as part of a controversial TikTok challenge.

The “no schoolbag challenge” has involved pupils around the world ditching their satchels for wheelbarrows, prams, large pots, toasters, microwaves and fans. It has been growing in momentum nationally since last year...

