Sweet deal: South Africans are going easy on salt
Research finds people are reducing their salt intake, which is good news in a country burdened with related disease
27 February 2022 - 17:56
Legislation to reduce salt consumption in SA is paying off, with the latest research showing daily intake has fallen by more than a gram. However, further reduction is needed before the country can reach the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended 5g a day.
Researchers from North West University (NWU) and Johannesburg’s Wits University say the findings are positive in a country with a high burden of hypertension and cardiovascular disease...
