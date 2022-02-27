News

Use a school hall! Limpopo principals thrashed for pricey hotel shindigs

Education department hauls circuit office over coals for using poor schools’ money to organise lavish bash

Prega Govender Journalist
27 February 2022 - 17:54

The Limpopo education department instructed officials who organised a lavish bash at a hotel with funds from poor schools to cancel it because they failed to get three quotes for the event.

The instruction to the Pietersburg circuit office came days after head of department for education Onica Dederen issued a circular prohibiting circuit managers and schools from holding strategic planning workshops and other training sessions at commercial venues without her approval...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Curro teacher loses court bid to block vaccination mandate News
  2. ‘Our daily bread’: the cane still does the talking in SA classrooms News
  3. Vaccine mandates: it’s not all about you, Makhanda Against Mandates News
  4. Oh by the way, your daughter was assaulted today, school tells dad News
  5. 'Violent reaction' from parents over teacher's alleged rape of schoolgirl South Africa

Most read

  1. It’s all about fun and trending, say pupils in ‘dangerous’ TikTok challenge News
  2. Sweet deal: South Africans are going easy on salt News
  3. Use a school hall! Limpopo principals thrashed for pricey hotel shindigs News
  4. ‘Get out now!’ South Africans’ tales of terror and tears as they flee Ukraine News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...