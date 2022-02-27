Use a school hall! Limpopo principals thrashed for pricey hotel shindigs

Education department hauls circuit office over coals for using poor schools’ money to organise lavish bash

The Limpopo education department instructed officials who organised a lavish bash at a hotel with funds from poor schools to cancel it because they failed to get three quotes for the event.



The instruction to the Pietersburg circuit office came days after head of department for education Onica Dederen issued a circular prohibiting circuit managers and schools from holding strategic planning workshops and other training sessions at commercial venues without her approval...