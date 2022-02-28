Education is ‘dope’ for South Africans signing up for cannabis studies
Cheeba Cannabis Academy and Cannabis Institute help bring president’s dream of a thriving industry closer to reality
28 February 2022 - 19:08
Watching his father use cannabis to ease his pain while battling stage four lung cancer led Andile Khuzwayo back to the lecture halls — where this time his focus was on the once-forbidden plant.
The 24-year-old, who has hospitality and event management qualifications, graduated from Cheeba Academy, Africa’s first dedicated cannabis education institution, in September...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.