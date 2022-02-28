Education is ‘dope’ for South Africans signing up for cannabis studies

Cheeba Cannabis Academy and Cannabis Institute help bring president’s dream of a thriving industry closer to reality

Watching his father use cannabis to ease his pain while battling stage four lung cancer led Andile Khuzwayo back to the lecture halls — where this time his focus was on the once-forbidden plant.



The 24-year-old, who has hospitality and event management qualifications, graduated from Cheeba Academy, Africa’s first dedicated cannabis education institution, in September...