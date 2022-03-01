Chicken Licken in a legal flap again over claim of sole rights to ‘soul’

After seven months of legal breast-beating, the scale of Chicken Licken’s victory in a court fight about its “Soul Kitchen” trademark is similar in size to a hen’s tooth.

A Plettenberg Bay restaurant that changed its name from East Coast Soul Kitchen to Sol Kitchen to avoid the fast-food chain’s flapping legal wings has been ordered to fix two remaining mentions of its old name in its website’s “About us” section.

Cape Town high court judge Patrick Gamble said in his judgment on Tuesday: “I have little doubt that this is an oversight on the part of the restaurant in reconfiguring its website and I am certain that if it is offered the opportunity to correct same it will do so.”

Chicken Licken, with about 250 outlets in SA, has gone to court at least twice before in attempts to enforce its “Soul Food” and “Soul” trademarks, and lost on both occasions.