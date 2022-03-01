My 162 days of kidnap hell in shackles and sweltering car boots

‘We need you for 30 minutes’ turns into 162 days of cat and mouse as Durban woman’s multimillion-rand hostage ordeal plays out

Businesswoman Sandra Munsamy has named two of her captors, Michael and Gabriel. While the men were tasked with her safekeeping during her 162-day hostage saga, they were far from saints.



The Westville mother of two took the stand in the Durban high court on Tuesday to testify against the four men accused of her 2019 kidnapping and attempted R154m extortion for her safe return...