‘It’s just too painful’: family member speaks after 14 loved ones die in taxi crash

For months, Gogo Basebi Ntlatseng, 75, from Ipeleng in Schweizer-Reneke, North West, had been looking forward to her brother’s wedding anniversary in Bloemhof.

She had saved enough money to hire a taxi that would transport her, her children and grandchildren to the festivities.

But little did they know they would not make it back home.

On Saturday on their way back from the party, just under 80km from their home, they were involved in an accident that killed 19 people, 14 of whom were from Basebi’s family.

She also didn’t make it. Three of her daughters, four sons and six grandchildren also died in the crash.

Her grandson Tebogo Ntlatseng said he couldn’t forget the excitement at his grandmother’s house on the day they left.