No new judges’ interviews until there is JSC code of conduct, say legal NGOs

Nine legal organisations have asked the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for an undertaking: that there will be no further interviews for judicial appointments until there is a published code of conduct for JSC commissioners and explicit criteria for the appointment of judges.

The letter refers to the February interviews of nominees for chief justice, saying they “departed in the most fundamental of ways from generally accepted notions of fairness and justice”.

The organisations have asked for the undertaking by “no later than March 8”. The next round of JSC interviews is scheduled to begin on April 4 and includes interviews for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

The bodies that put their name to the letter are the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Defend Our Democracy Campaign, Freedom Under Law, The Helen Suzman Foundation, Lawyers for Human Rights, The Legal Resources Centre and The Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The February interviews caused an outcry, particularly when Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo was subjected to a line of questioning about unsubstantiated “rumours” of sexual harassment, which were not put to him ahead of the interviews — as per the JSC’s long-held practice. Though the questions were eventually expunged, it was hours before this happened.