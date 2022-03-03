TWO YEARS OF COVID-19

‘I am tired of being one of many masked faces’: the faces on the front line

COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: It’s been a torrid time for healthcare workers. Here, some share their experiences

“I am awaiting the day I can wear lipstick again and be maskless so my patients can put a face to the doctor that has been looking after them. I am tired of being one of many masked faces.”



So says Dr Taheera Hassim, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Life Sunninghill in Johannesburg...