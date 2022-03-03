R1.4m for Joburg’s powerful chief of staff with ‘just a matric’
Based on Gregory Daniels’s appointment document, he was hired despite not providing proof of matric or tertiary studies
03 March 2022 - 15:22
Forced to eat humble pie and issue a written apology within a month of his appointment to a R1.4m a year job as chief of staff to the City of Johannesburg’s speaker, Gregory Daniels is now ruffling feathers with queries as to whether he is qualified for the job.
Despite questions about Daniels’s appointment and lack of tertiary qualifications, city officials say it is in line with their HR appointment policies for political posts...
