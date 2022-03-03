TWO YEARS OF COVID-19

Then vs now: what we’ve learnt about the virus and vaccines

COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: The days of scrubbing groceries are long over as scientists have come to understand the virus

When a “novel coronavirus” first reared its head in China in late 2019, there was little idea of how it would spread over the next two years.



Images of civilians in masks and a wet market in Wuhan were as foreign as it could be to those on the tip of Africa. It wouldn’t make its way here, surely?..