There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news
COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: Health minister says he’s ready to present proposals to ditch the Disaster Management Act
03 March 2022 - 20:40
For two years, South Africans were filled with nervous anxiety when President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to address what became known as a “family meeting”. Would he ban booze again, tighten the country’s lockdown, prevent us from going to church — or would he give us increased freedoms as we started to come to grips with the coronavirus?
Now, as we mark the two-year anniversary of South Africa’s first Covid-19 case, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed the next time Ramaphosa speaks to the nation about the virus, it will be about “something else”...
