There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news

COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: Health minister says he’s ready to present proposals to ditch the Disaster Management Act

For two years, South Africans were filled with nervous anxiety when President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to address what became known as a “family meeting”. Would he ban booze again, tighten the country’s lockdown, prevent us from going to church — or would he give us increased freedoms as we started to come to grips with the coronavirus?



Now, as we mark the two-year anniversary of South Africa’s first Covid-19 case, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed the next time Ramaphosa speaks to the nation about the virus, it will be about “something else”...