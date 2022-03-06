‘That silent complicity, the silence of cowardice, is finally coming to an end’

Magistrate in first Neil Aggett inquest ‘covered up crimes’, while activists call for prosecution of surviving SB members

The mood in court GC of the South Gauteng high court was tense and expectant on Friday morning, an uneasy silence of certain uncertainty, broken by hushed undertones, the odd cough, the humdrum aircon and the creaking of chairs...