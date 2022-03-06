‘We’re a generous family’: Watsons slam Zondo findings as deliberate slur
Report was meant to have reputational damage for the Watsons and the ANC, they say
06 March 2022 - 17:57
The Watson family, Gqeberha’s dynastic business and former struggle clan, has hit back strongly at the Zondo commission, saying the process was a deliberate attack on the family and the ANC...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.