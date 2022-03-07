News

Broke SANDF spends millions to bring home pilot trainees who failed Cuban test

Chartered flight cost between R2.1m and R7m after students kicked off course for test ‘that was in no way scientific’

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
07 March 2022 - 16:08

The cash-strapped SA National Defence Force (SANDF) forked out millions of rand on a chartered Air Zimbabwe flight to bring home eight trainee pilots who had failed their eye tests in Cuba...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sandu lawyers demand urgent fix to broken air conditioning at defence HQ South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa extends deployment of SA troops in Mozambique Politics
  3. SANDF’s wasted millions: if you crash in sea, you’d better know how to swim News
  4. Where were the cops in July? Here’s what we can work out from the blame game Opinion & Analysis
  5. Let’s hope there’s no war because the military’s stuffed and Denel’s doomed Politics

Most read

  1. Broke SANDF spends millions to bring home pilot trainees who failed Cuban test News
  2. ‘That silent complicity, the silence of cowardice, is finally coming to an end’ News
  3. ‘We’re a generous family’: Watsons slam Zondo findings as deliberate slur News
  4. Breakthrough: scientists find blood type may play role in severe Covid News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations