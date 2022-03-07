This is how NHI can shine: doctor behind Soweto clinic that broke the mould
With his queue-slashing model, 6,000 general doctors could cover 60-million people in primary healthcare teams
07 March 2022 - 18:53
SA’s doctor shortage has often been seen as a stumbling block for National Health Insurance (NHI). But the man behind a seven-year experiment in Soweto could point the way forward...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.