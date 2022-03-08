I’m broke, says Durban tycoon accused by US of funding Isis
Farhad Hoomer, last week sanctioned by the US government, says he can’t pay his utility bill thanks to legal fees
08 March 2022 - 19:39
From multimillionaire, who made his money in gold, diamonds, property and the shoe industry, to a man unable to afford his utility bill while his four-year-old son battles blood cancer in a government hospital. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.