Teacher demographics: ‘We’re not where we should be, but we’re making progress
This was the sentiment of most elite schools surveyed by Sunday Times Daily
08 March 2022 - 19:38
The demographics of academic staff at SA’s most expensive private schools are changing, despite some still having predominantly white teachers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.