News

More than 5,200 school workers don’t get January stipends in payment fiasco

Eastern Cape education accused of ‘financial and administrative incompetence’ for monumental mess-up

Prega Govender Journalist
09 March 2022 - 19:39

The Eastern Cape education department has bungled the payment of stipends to thousands of education and general assistants by underpaying 1,892 schools...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Teacher demographics: We’re not where we should be, but we’re making progress News
  2. Western and Northern Cape schools bear the brunt of vandals, absenteeism and ... News
  3. Power to governing bodies: ambitious plan to give them more clout News
  4. Use a school hall! Limpopo principals thrashed for pricey hotel shindigs News
  5. Surplus teachers caught in crossfire between department and governing bodies News

Most read

  1. SA binge drinkers knocked back even more during lockdown: study News
  2. More than 5,200 school workers don’t get January stipends in payment fiasco News
  3. Pensioner’s near-fatal ‘hole in one’ could swing a dent in Joburg’s coffers News
  4. Endurance pays off: SA crew hailed after fabled polar shipwreck found News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...