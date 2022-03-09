Pensioner’s near-fatal ‘hole in one’ could swing a dent in Joburg’s coffers

A 74-year-old man is considering legal action after his car ploughed into a huge hole that has ‘opened up many times’

Shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, 74-year-old Jack Gitelson’s car careened bonnet-first into a huge hole at the intersection of Long and 1st roads in Greymont, Johannesburg....