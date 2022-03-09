News

Pensioner’s near-fatal ‘hole in one’ could swing a dent in Joburg’s coffers

A 74-year-old man is considering legal action after his car ploughed into a huge hole that has ‘opened up many times’

09 March 2022 - 19:39

Shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, 74-year-old Jack Gitelson’s car careened bonnet-first into a huge hole at the intersection of Long and 1st roads in Greymont, Johannesburg....

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Decaying infrastructure a catalyst for poor road safety, says AA news
  2. ‘Next thing a volcano will erupt there’ — SA reacts to Centurion tremor South Africa
  3. Expect traffic congestion as sinkholes threaten R21 in Gauteng South Africa
  4. EDITORIAL | Holey moly. SA must do something to stop that sinking feeling Opinion & Analysis
  5. Making a giant hole in the budget: Tshwane’s got that sinking feeling News

Most read

  1. SA binge drinkers knocked back even more during lockdown: study News
  2. More than 5,200 school workers don’t get January stipends in payment fiasco News
  3. Pensioner’s near-fatal ‘hole in one’ could swing a dent in Joburg’s coffers News
  4. Endurance pays off: SA crew hailed after fabled polar shipwreck found News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...