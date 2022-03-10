Ramaphosa has ‘utmost confidence’ in Zondo as he elevates him to chief justice
Already acting as such, Raymond Zondo will take office on April 1, with Mandisa Maya likely to be his deputy
10 March 2022 - 19:07
SA’s new chief justice is Raymond Zondo, the presidency announced on Thursday, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has the “utmost confidence” that he’ll excel...
